Waterfront Cafe With Great Views Serves Up Fun, Inventive Food In Fairfield County

Looking for a true waterfront view where you can kick back and enjoy breakfast or lunch?

There's an eatery in Norwalk that fits that description.

Besides its beautiful scenery, the Galley Waterfront Cafe located at the Norwalk Cove Marina is also known for its fun menu that features entrees named after famous boat brands, and area islands making it the perfect spot for sailors or land-lovers to grab a bite.

The breakfast menu includes such entrées as the The “Formula”; bacon, egg and cheese and the “Pursuit”; sausage, egg, American cheese on a hard roll to the delicious “Viking”; shaved steak, runny egg, provolone, caramelized onions, charred jalapenos, garlic aioli, and multigrain toast.

The lunch menu, with entrées named after the popular Norwalk Islands, include the:

“Calf Pasture” with chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, shaved lettuce, ranch/ blue cheese, crispy bacon and American cheese;

“Cockenoe” with prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula, jalapeno jam, balsamic glaze, focaccia bread.

Another favorite sandwich is the “Sherwood” with roast beef, Munster cheese, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, arugula on sourdough.

But you don't have to be a sailor to appreciate the food at the Galley. Yelpers and foodies across Fairfield County flock to the restaurant for their "high-quality" food.

"The Galley is a clean and tidy eatery that combines high-quality food, beautiful sights, and friendly staff all in one," said one Yelper fan.

Another Yelper said: "Such a great spot, with a great breakfast and lunch menu. A 20-minute wait after ordering on a busy Saturday afternoon was worth it."

Still another Yelper said: "Best sandwiches in CT! Fresh air and amazing service. Right on the water. Make sure to try the "Tavern" it's by far the best chick cutlet, mozzarella, and red pepper sandwich I have ever had. Game changer."

Prices are very moderate, very COVID-19 friendly, masks are required unless eating or drinking, and kid-friendly.

The restaurant is located at 48 Calf Pasture Beach Road in East Norwalk.

