Waterfront Brewpub Making Mark Just Months After Opening In Area

If you are thinking beer, food, and plenty of fun on the banks of a river, then a stop at newly opened Dockside Brewery in Milford is a must.

Nestled along the banks of the Housatonic River, Dockside not only offers some awesome pizza, burgers, and snacky-type food, they also feature more than 40 draft beer lines that are sure to satisfy even the geekiest of beer fanatics.

According to the brewery, its beer lineup ranges from hazy IPAs to traditional Pilsners, Foeder-aged sours, and everything in between, including an every chain assortment of their own freshly brewed beers.

Perhaps one of the best things about the brewery is its indoor gaming area and unique outdoor space that allows for social distancing while staying toasty from the warming fire pits.

The establishment also offers curbside pickup for those concerned about COVID-19, and if you're boating in warmer weather, docks and slips are available.

The Dockside Brewery is located at 40 Bridgeport Ave., in Milford. For hours, reservations or takeout, call 203-693-3900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.