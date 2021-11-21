These Connecticut Zip Codes Among Top 100 Priciest In Country, New Report Says

Four locations in Connecticut were included in a new ranking of the most expensive zip codes in the United States based on residential sales.

Property Shark created the report of the 100 most expensive zip codes in 2021 based on residential transactions closed between Jan. 1 and Oct. 22.

All four of the Connecticut zip codes included in the list are located in Fairfield County.

The following zip codes were included:

06830 in Greenwich was ranked 57th, with a median sale price of $2,050,000

06878 in Riverside was ranked 60th, with a median sale price of $1,980,000

06870 in Old Greenwich was ranked 80th, with a median sale price of $1,807,000

06831 in Greenwich was ranked 94th, with a median sale price of $1,653,000

The most expensive zip code on the list is Atherton, California’s 94027, which Property Shark said has a median sale price of $7,500,000.

Find the full report here.

