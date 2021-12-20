Retro New England Hotel Celebrating Rock Culture Appeals To More Than Music Fans

A retro hotel in Massachusetts may be the next place to visit for those who want to live like a rockstar.

Boston's The Verb Hotel is known for its retro rock-and-roll-themed decor.

According to Travel Pulse, the 93-room boutique hotel near Fenway Park opened in 2015.

Guests have sung the hotel's praises for its location and music memorabilia, including working record players and speakers in the rooms.

"If you're a music fan, or just want a fun place to tuck-in that's close to everything in The Fenway- you will not be disappointed." Yelp reviewer Lisa C., of New Hampshire, wrote. "The music memorabilia captures multiple genres- and it's not limited to what's on the walls. Turntables in each room with a vast selection of albums to choose from. Rooms are sparkling clean, linens are cozy and the staff treats you like a rock star."

The hotel is located at 1271 Boylston St. in Boston

