'Real Housewives Of Orange County' Snap Selfie In Connecticut

What would a visit to West Hartford be without a photo in front of the signage in Blue Back?

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" stopped for a selfie in front of the sign during a trip to the Berkshires possibly in September, when the show was filming.

The picture of Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, and Vicki Gunvalson was posted on Judge's Instagram page in a "photo dump album."

A screenshot was posted to a township Facebook group where locals asked, "The Real Housewives of Orange County were in our hood and didn't even bother to call us?!? 🍊."

The trio and other cast members were spotted last September in the Berkshires filming for season two of "The Real Housewives All Stars."

