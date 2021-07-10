Popular Restaurant Offers A 'Cheers' Atmosphere With Good Food In Fairfield County

If you are looking for a "Cheers," kind of place where everyone knows your name and the food is good, then this Fairfield County restaurant is the spot.

The Dilly Duck Shop, located in Norwalk, calls itself a New England eatery inspired by craft, cuisine, and "the sensibilities of Connecticut, all under the watchful eye of a trained chef.

But don't make the mistake and think snobby when you read trained chef and cuisine, because the Dilly Duck is a breakfast and lunch spot that just happens to serve up fine food, according to Yelpers and l local food hounds.

A beef sandwich. Yelp

"These guys rock!!," said one Yelper. "Been a fan since they opened up and the food and bakery items that they offer are spot on. You can tell that this is a trained chef and the thought he puts into his creations shows in his work."

Some signature items in the shop include locally roasted espresso and coffee, sodas mixed with their own syrups, and sandwiches crafted from rotisserie roasted meats of all kinds.

"The shop is super cute. The staff was very nice. Delicious iced coffee and breakfast sandwiches," said another Yelp reviewer.

Egg and beef sandwich. Yelp

Some favorites seem to be the beef sandwiches, the soups, and the breakfast sandwiches.

"Coolest owner in all of Fairfield County! She makes you feel like you're entering Cheers, if Cheers was a tucked away Stamford breakfast spot. Order the fun drinks and the fries and some kind of beef grilled cheese sandwich," said another.

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Dilly is known to get super busy, so go early if possible.

A pork sandwich Yelp

"So friendly and inviting. The food was fantastic. We got the pork scramble and the steak and eggs," said a reviewer who visited for breakfast. "The portions were heaping. The steak was cooked perfectly. I loved the crisp on the hashed potatoes. The pork scramble had a fantastic flavor. This is a place I'd definitely recommend."

A bowl of their popular tomato soup. Yelp

So, if you want everyone to know your name, and enjoy good food at the same time, give the Dilly Duck a try.

Note: Parking can be tricky. Lines at busy times. Kid-friendly.

The restaurant is located at 666 Main Ave., Norwalk.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.