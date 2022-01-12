Popular Fairfield County Restaurant Owner Dies At 55

A much-beloved Fairfield County restaurant owner has died from brain cancer.

George “Georgie” Chatzopoulos, the co-owner of Chip's Family Restaurant in the Town of Fairfield, died on Monday, Jan. 10 at the age of 55.

Chatzopoulos, who expanded the original Chip’s in New Haven County in Orange to four other towns including the Fairfield restaurant, was known for his famous pancake recipe as well as for his many community-based endeavors.

As news spread of his passing, friends and Chip's fans took to social media to mourn his passing.

Connecticut Restaurant Association President Scott Dolch said on Facebook Tuesday, Jan. 11, that Chatzopoulos was an incredible restaurateur and a friend.

"He was such a special person who cared so deeply about our industry and he was always there to support me personally as I grew in my role with the CRA, Dolch said. "It is a tough day knowing that he is gone and I give my best to his loved ones, friends and his restaurant family! Rest In Peace George, you will be missed!"

Chatzopoulos moved to the United States from Greece in 1987 and worked in the restaurant business for years before taking over Chip's in 2003, the restaurant's website said.

Although known for its burgers and of course, pancakes, Chatzopoulos worked hard to fuse his Greek heritage with popular comfort food.

“We are here because of the local people; I believe that providing great service, high-quality food, and a friendly atmosphere will keep our customers coming back," he said on the company website.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

