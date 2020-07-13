Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's How CT, NY, NJ Are Enforcing Joint 19-State Quarantine
Lifestyle

Popular Fairfield County Eatery Opens New Location On Harbor Along Long Island Sound

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Flipside Burgers & Bar have opened a second location in Milford.
Flipside Burgers & Bar have opened a second location in Milford. Photo Credit: Flipside Burgers & Bar

A popular Fairfield County burger spot has opened a second location along Long Island Sound that offers not only awesome burgers but an amazing view as a side dish.

Ten years after opening its first location in Fairfield, Flipside Burgers & Bar, has opened a second location in Milford, that will offer up some of the most creative burgers any burger lover could want.

Located at 1 Schooner Lane, the new hot spot is currently only offering dining with a reservation, but boy is it worth picking up the phone and making a call. 

Diners will find favorites such as the Mac ‘n’ Cheese Burger and the Candy Popper Burger, along with a dozen other varieties of thick, juicy never frozen delights. 

Along with burgers, the restaurant offers milkshakes and plenty of other goodies.

Currently, no takeout is available. 

Manager Stepanie McCool said the restaurant is still getting on its feet and want customers to have the best service and experience possible.

But never fear, takeout service will be available soon.

The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. for lunch, with the last reservation at 9 p.m.; 8 p.m. on Sundays.

For reservations, call 203-283-7282.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.