Popular Fairfield County Eatery Opens New Location On Harbor Along Long Island Sound

A popular Fairfield County burger spot has opened a second location along Long Island Sound that offers not only awesome burgers but an amazing view as a side dish.

Ten years after opening its first location in Fairfield, Flipside Burgers & Bar, has opened a second location in Milford, that will offer up some of the most creative burgers any burger lover could want.

Located at 1 Schooner Lane, the new hot spot is currently only offering dining with a reservation, but boy is it worth picking up the phone and making a call.

Diners will find favorites such as the Mac ‘n’ Cheese Burger and the Candy Popper Burger, along with a dozen other varieties of thick, juicy never frozen delights.

Along with burgers, the restaurant offers milkshakes and plenty of other goodies.

Currently, no takeout is available.

Manager Stepanie McCool said the restaurant is still getting on its feet and want customers to have the best service and experience possible.

But never fear, takeout service will be available soon.

The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. for lunch, with the last reservation at 9 p.m.; 8 p.m. on Sundays.

For reservations, call 203-283-7282.

