Popular Eatery Serves Up New York-Style Pizza In Fairfield County

We know you can find a pizza joint on every corner, but there's one Fairfield County restaurant that locals are saying serves up a great pie straight from a brick oven.

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza in Stamford is gaining some rave reviews for its New York-style pizzas, a variety of pasta dishes, desserts, and freshly baked bread.

Some of Remo's favorites include the fried calamari, the Gorgonzola bread, the handmade cannolis, and, of course, the pizzas of all kinds.

Some top-rated included the Margherita pizza, which is said the correct ratio of ingredients, and the build your pizzas which offer a plethora of choices for toppings.

Pasta favorites include the shrimp scampi and the sausage and peppers with penne pasta.

There is a whole host of other dishes to choose from so there is usually something for everyone's taste.

We already mentioned the Gorgonzola bread, but it really is a "must-have" when you visit.

Outdoor seating is available and there is a nice wine list to accompany your meal.

Prices are moderate. Service is said to be excellent. To-go orders are offered as well.

Remo's is located at 35 Bedford St., in Stamford.

