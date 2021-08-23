Popular CT Restaurant Offers 'Homegrown' Meals, Unique Cocktail Menu

A popular, tradition-rich Connecticut restaurant seeks to offer its guests "homegrown" meals through its seasonal menu.

Stone Row Kitchen + Bar is a Windham County staple located at 948 Main St. in Willimantic.

The restaurant opened in 2009 and was formerly known as Cafémantic, before relaunching as Stone Row in 2020.

Owners said the restaurant has become a community cornerstone "both as a gathering place for the neighborhood and as a showcase for regional farmers, foragers, and fishers."

Stone Row's menu includes main courses such as its grass-fed burger, pan-seared wolffish and pappardelle pasta made with zucchini, tomato butter and roasted squash.

Some online reviewers have praised the restaurant's cocktail menu, which features drinks such as a smoked watermelon daiquiri, vodka peach sour and a chocolate cherry Manhattan.

"I've gone here a few times recently and me and my wife are huge fans," Walter C., of Hartford, wrote in a review on Yelp. "The menu has great diversity and both of us found several apps and small plates we were big fans of despite having almost opposite tastes. The cocktail menu is quite intriguing and the Oaxaca Old Fashioned currently on the menu is absurdly good."

The dessert menu features churro donuts, s'mores made with chocolate ice cream, and crème brûlée, along with a variety of dessert cocktails.

Stone Row is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Learn more about the restaurant's hours and menu offerings here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.