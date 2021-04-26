Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Oscar-Winning Director Chloe Zhao Graduated From College In New England

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Chloé Zhao
Chloé Zhao Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Vegafi

Newly golden Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, who made history with her wins at the 93rd Academy Awards, attended college in Hampshire County.

Her film “Nomadland” swept the awards on Sunday, April 25, winning for Best Picture and Best Director. 

Zhao, a 2005 graduate of Mount Holyoke College in Hampshire County, Massachusetts, located in South Hadley, is the first woman of color to receive an Academy Award for Best Director, and only the second woman ever to win in that category.

“For the exceptional beauty, intelligence, and artistry of this film, Chloé Zhao certainly deserves the lasting recognition that these Oscars bring," said Mount Holyoke President Sonya Stephens. "Mount Holyoke joins with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in celebrating her extraordinary accomplishments."

Robin Blaetz, chair of the Department of Film Media Theater, taught Zhao in her introductory film class in 2002 when there were few films directed by women, and fewer still by women of color, the college said.

“Film is an incredibly powerful cultural force,” said Blaetz. “Chloé understood that if you want to make a difference in the world, this is how you do it. This is how you talk to the world.”

Zhao is currently directing Marvel’s “Eternals,” slated for release in November 2021.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.