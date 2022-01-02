Northern Fairfield County Italian Eatery With 'Classic' Pizza Draws Customers From Near, Far

If your belly is calling for pizza and you are the adventurous type and like a little something different on your pie, then you might want to check out one of Fairfield County's favorite wood-fired pizza places.

850 Degrees Wood Fired Pizza in Ridgefield is gaining high marks for their inventive pizza selection -- also offered gluten-free -- and for many of their pasta dishes and salads.

Pizza is the main selection at 850 Degrees, offered in two types, with or without red sauce and NY style or ultra-thin.

The selections are fun with such favorites as pine nut pizza, Prosciutto with Burrata cheese, and goat cheese with truffled mushrooms or maybe a steak and cheese pizza. The list is pretty long so it might take you a while to decide.

Some of the pasta dishes include Penne ala Vodka and a wood-fire salmon on pasta that receives rave reviews.

They also have a large wine list and at least 14 different craft beers to enjoy with your meal.

One thing upfront, they have a smaller size dining room but a huge outdoor seating area, plus a bar area. So if you have a large party and it's cold outside, be forewarned.

The restaurant does a huge takeout business and the service gets high marks on all of the food review sites.

Prices are moderate and the restaurant is kid-friendly.

Several reviewers said you don't have to travel to Manhattan to get a decent NY pie when you have 850 Degree in the neighborhood.

The restaurant is located at 424 Rear Main St., in Ridgefield. Open daily.

