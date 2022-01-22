New Restaurant In Fairfield County Cited For 'Great Pizza, Great Service'

Sizzling pizzas and heaping pasta dishes mixed with great service have made one new Fairfield County restaurant a must-visit spot.

Bari167 in Stamford, which opened late last year, is off to a good start by offering diners and foodies just what they -- good food with great service.

The menu is just what you would expect at a high-end Italian restaurant, but the prices won't shrink your wallet, and the to-go service, a must in these times, is fast and efficient.

Foodies from across the region have been singing the praises of Bari167 online with stellar five-star reviews in almost every instance.

A look at Yelp shows the most ordered, favorite item at the restaurant is its pizza.

Many cited the fresh ingredients, the gluten-free options, and the crispy, "cooked just right" crusts as the reason for the reviews.

But pizza isn't the only thing you will find on the Bari167 menu which also includes plenty of interesting pasta dishes and sandwiches, as well as some good starter dishes.

Some favorites seem to be the deep dish pizzas that are chocked full of goodies and the seafood risotto dish, as well as such standards as the Margherita and Insalata pizzas as well good old pepperoni.

The dining area is pretty small, but they have added a bar area that is nice and intimate. And they offer Peroni on tap.

So if you need a new pizza or a heaping dish of pasta to make your day, then visit Bari167.

Prices are moderate. The service is great. The dining room is small. A to-go service is a good option.

The restaurant is located at 167 Bedford St., Stamford.

