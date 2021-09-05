New Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante A Hit With CT Diners

Pizza and Italian food lovers are rejoicing over the opening of a new pizza spot in Connecticut that is part of a larger operation throughout New England.

Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante, located in Tolland County, in the Town of Somers, is part of the Ferrentino Restaurant chain that has operated restaurants through Connecticut and Massachusetts for more than 40 years.

Compared to that, the Somers restaurant, which opened in March is a baby, but it's a baby that seems to be doing pretty well according to foodies and Yelpers.

Located in the old 3 Aces Pizza And Wings in the Southfield Corner And Shops, Mario's uses recipes that have been passed down for years and offers everything from pizza and grinders to full Italian dinners.

But in Somers pizza seems to be a favorite with many reviewers on Yelp pointing to the vast array of selections and the fact that they deliver in town.

Another good mention is that they make a 10-inch personal pan size pizza for those who don't have a crowd to feed.

A look at their menu shows a nice selection of flavors including everything from an alfredo pizza to a carnivore with all the meats to one with all the fixings thrown in.

Dinners include such items as chicken parm with pasta, lasagna, and a whole host of other favorites.

There's also a host of salads and desserts to start and finish off your meal.

Service is good, and the prices are moderate for the amount of food that is served. Kids are welcome.

The restaurant is located at 48 South Road, Somers.

