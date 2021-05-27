Netflix To Film New Movie In Fairfield County

Residents of one Fairfield County town might get a sight of "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley when Netflix is in town filming a Christmas movie.

The film, "The Noel Diary," will be filming in New Canaan this week for a couple of days and return in June for the filming of major scenes that will close Main Street overnight.

The film, which also stars Bonnie Bedelia and Treat Williams, is due out next year, the movie's location manager Michael Fucci told members of the Police Commission during the meeting on Wednesday, May 19.

A film crew will shoot some scenes at a Wydendown Road home this week, and then will return for Sunday, June 27, and Monday, June 28.

The biggest scene will take place in front of Town Hall on Main Street, between Locust and East avenues.

The area will be highly decorated with Christmas fare, including an ick rink, holiday booths, and even a snow hill.

Filming will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight so they don't interfere with traffic and local businesses.

The commission meeting can be viewed here.

