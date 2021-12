A man has just won a $50,000 lottery prize.

Western Massachusetts resident Noel Cardona, of Chicopee in Hampden County, claimed the prize from Connecticut State Lottery's Powerball on Thursday, Dec. 23, according to an announcement from CT Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at Smoke N Munch in Hartford County, the lottery said.

The business is located at 397 Enfield St. in Enfield.

