Lost Emu In Fairfield County, Yes Emu, Finds Its Way Home Via Social Media

Kathy Reakes
The poor emu stuck in the branches. Photo Credit: Oxford, CT Talk/Joslynn Turcott

Social media can help with just about anything, including when you find a wayward emu in your backyard and don't know what to do.

Yep, an emu, and not the one from the Liberty Mutal commercial.

But that's what happened to New Haven County resident Jen Rich, of Oxford, when her dog came upon the large bird in their backyard.

The dog startled the emu who ran and got stuck in a tangle of bushes. 

Rich saw that the emu was injured and managed to get the bird into a closed-in space and then, what else, posted it to Facebook via a friend.

Social media, including Reddit, went crazy over the wayward emu, and before you know it someone else started another post looking for its owner, who luckily saw the Facebook post and claimed her bird.

As an update, the emu -- not sure if is a pet -- is home safe and according to the owner on Facebook, is safe. The owner suspects a bear passed through their yard and scared the emu from her yard.

So if you find an emu, or anything else weird in your yard, get it on social media your problem will be solved in no time.

