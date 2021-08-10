Local Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery Sold At Area Gas Station

A New Haven County man chose the right numbers and just won big on a Connecticut State Lottery ticket that was sold at an area gas station.

Waterbury resident Matthew Gallagher was the latest to claim a big prize after cashing in a $50,000 "PLAY4 DAY" ticket on Sunday, Aug. 9 that was sold at the Sunoco Food Mart in Waterbury.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Salinas wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Friday, Aug. 6, Beacon Falls resident Alexi Baluha won $20,00 playing "Bingo Doubler" on a ticket sold at Kane Street Mobil in West Hartford;

On Friday, Aug. 6, East Haven resident Jose Rivera Pabon won $20,00 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Ez Gas Mart in New Haven;

On Friday, Aug. 6, Manchester resident Jerrick Wilkinson won $30,00 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Pride Hartford in Hartford;

On Sunday, Aug. 9, New Britain resident Jozef Zawol won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at New Britain Xpressmart;

On Sunday, Aug. 9, New Britain resident Jesus Tavarez won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Gulf Mart in Meriden;

On Sunday, Aug. 9, Stratford resident Katelyn Foran won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at Aashirwad Petroleum in Stratford;

On Sunday, Aug. 9, Hartford resident Jose Rodriguez won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Sigourney Market in Hartford;

On Sunday, Aug. 9, Wethersfield resident Stephen Stiles won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Nanglo Foodland in Newington;

On Sunday, Aug. 9, Plantsville resident Linda Charette won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Maganti Oil Energy in Southington;

On Sunday, Aug. 9, East Windsor resident Raymond Nadaud won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at East Windsor Noble in East Windsor.

A complete list of recent winners can be found here.

