If BBQ Is Your Calling, This CT Smokehouse Is Sure To Please

If you want to feel like you are in the south for a day or event a couple of hours, then head to Noble Smokehouse for a bit of BBQ.

From slow-smoked brisket to Texas pulled pork, barbecue lovers will find all that makes the mouth-watering meats and sides at this New London County restaurant.

Known for their burnt-end mac-and-cheese and yummy baby-back ribs, Noble, in Mystic, is also home to everything Southern from collard greens to cornbread to baked beans.

Foodies and Yelpers in the region give the restaurant plenty of five-star reviews with all pointing to the smoked meats.

Yum, brisket sandwich. Yelp

A glance at their menu shows a wide variety of choices from chicken and turkey to pork and beef with a delightful take on several sandwiches including a pork BLT and a pork belly grilled cheese.

Some favorites include the brisket, the pork belly burnt ends BLT, and all the fixings.

Some of side fixings. Yelp

There is also a wide array of sauces from around the south including Texas, North Carolina, Alabama, Memphis, Kansas City.

The restaurant is pretty laid back with good service and good food.

Baby back ribs. Yelp

It's also kid-friendly.

Prices run moderate to a little high for the more top-end meats that cost more to produce.

So, strap on a bib and get ready to lick your fingers with a visit to Noble Smokehouse.

The restaurant is located at 4 Roosevelt Ave., in Mystic.

