Fairfield County Restaurant Draws Praise For 'Over The Top' Entrees, Quick Pickup Ordering

If you're looking for a Thai restaurant with dishes that explode in your mouth and quick pickup service, than one Fairfield County restaurant is your spot.

The Thai Kit in Fairfield is making a big hit with local foodies and Yelpers alike.

A look at their five-star reviews show just why the restaurant is making such a big hit.

"When my wife and I eat out or take out, it's usually Thai. Of great Connecticut Thai restaurants we have experienced in Manchester, South Windsor, West Hartford, Canton, Farmington, and Fairfield, the food at Thai Kit in Fairfield is over the top," said one Yelp foodie from Norwalk.

A look at their menu offers a wide range of selections including everything from sushi to papaya salads to yellow curry shrimp.

Yellow curry shrimp Yelp

"Best Crab Rangoons in Fairfield County. The Curry Puffs also compete with some of the best I've had. I had the Duck Pad Thai myself and split said apps with friends. Truly a delicious place. The outdoor seating is probably as good as it can be for the plaza parking lot it's in, but the food is good enough to overlook the ambiance," said another Yelper who provided a five-star review.

The restaurant's owners say they are passionate about their food, and use only the freshest ingredients to create sumptuous fare to please the most discriminating palate.

"Excellent....I don't write reviews often but tonight's delivery was perfect Hot, tasty, quick, fresh...I have ordered from here before but this time was noticeably different....whatever you are doing I cant wait to order again,"said a Yelper who favors take-out.

Sushi roll. Yelp

Some other favorites tended to be the pad Thai, as well as many of the appetizers including the Thai jerky beef and the curry puff.

Another Yelper loved the soup and noodles: "Finally found a really good Thai place in Fairfield! Had the Tom yum soup, a little heavy in the fish sauce but delicious and could have eaten another bowl. Drunk man noodles were perfect. Panang curry had the perfect mix of coconut to curry ratio. Papaya salad had a nice kick. Will be back for more."

So grab some chopsticks and head their way if Thai is on your mind.

The restaurant is located at 222 Post Road, Suite C.

Prices are moderate. Outdoor seating available. COVID-19 restrictions apply.

