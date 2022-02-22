Fairfield County Resident Wins $390K In State Lottery

Some CT Lottery players are feeling lucky after cashing in big on winning tickets worth six-figure prizes.

In Fairfield County, On Wednesday, Feb. 16, a winning “Lucky for Life” ticket worth $390,000 that was sold at the 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford was cashed in by a Stratford resident who opted not to submit a name, lottery officials announced.

That same day, Norwalk resident Alexandra Polo cashed in a jackpot-winning “$100,000 Cashword 11" ticket that was sold at the In And Out Variety on Main Street in Norwalk.

Days later, on Friday, Feb. 18, Bridgeport resident Antonio won the same prize playing the same game on a ticket sold at Daybreak Doughnuts on Madison Avenue in Bridgeport.

In New London County, a pair of winning $100,000 “Cash5” tickets were cashed in on the same day, both on Feb. 18.

Uncasville resident Richard Chasse was first, with a winning ticket sold at Pennsylvania Gas LLC on Pennsylvania Avenue in Niantic; followed by Old Lyme resident Carol Ann Moran, who purchased her winning ticket at her hometown Coffees Country Market on Boston Post Road.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

That wasn't the only lucky lotto player. Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, New Britain resident Sheryl Kucharski won $10,000 playing “10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Ultra Food & Fuel in New Britain;

won $10,000 playing “10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Ultra Food & Fuel in New Britain; On Feb. 15, Ansonia resident Jonathan Sierra won $10,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at N.S. Smoke Junction in Derby;

won $10,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at N.S. Smoke Junction in Derby; On Feb. 16, Port Chester, NY resident Manuel Zhagui won $13,000 playing “KENO" on a ticket sold at the Byram Smoke Shop in Greenwich;

won $13,000 playing “KENO" on a ticket sold at the Byram Smoke Shop in Greenwich; On Feb. 16, Hartford resident Keeble Travers won $20,000 playing “PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Mobil gas station in Hartford;

won $20,000 playing “PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Mobil gas station in Hartford; On Feb. 16, New Haven resident Henry Szyszka won $10,000 playing “10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the J&H Food Mart in North Haven;

won $10,000 playing “10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the J&H Food Mart in North Haven; On Feb. 16, Shelton resident Jared Hayes won $10,000 playing “10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Joe’s Variety Store in Shelton;

won $10,000 playing “10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Joe’s Variety Store in Shelton; On Feb. 16, Bridgeport resident Sheikh Bneijara won $10,000 playing “10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Deli and Grocery Mini Market in Bridgeport;

won $10,000 playing “10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Deli and Grocery Mini Market in Bridgeport; On Feb. 18, Torrington resident Rene Leblanc, Jr. won $26,860 playing “Super 7s Progressive" on a ticket sold at Fuel Nazia in Torrington;

won $26,860 playing “Super 7s Progressive" on a ticket sold at Fuel Nazia in Torrington; On Feb. 18, Windsor resident Christopher Cabral won $50,000 playing “$1,000,000 Golden Riches" on a ticket sold at South Windsor Liquors;

won $50,000 playing “$1,000,000 Golden Riches" on a ticket sold at South Windsor Liquors; On Feb. 18, Rocky Hill resident Jose Soto won $10,000 playing “30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Scott Oil in Meriden;

won $10,000 playing “30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Scott Oil in Meriden; On Feb. 18, Killingworth resident Vincent Trunzo won $10,000 playing “30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Guilford on the Run.

A complete list of CT Lottery winners can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.