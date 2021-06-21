Fairfield County Man Wins $40,000 In CT State Lottery

Some area residents are feeling lucky after cashing in on winning CT Lottery tickets.

In the past week, the CT Lottery announced it will be paying out more than $100,000 to local residents who can claim their prize after purchasing tickets and scratch-offs at area businesses.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

The latest winners include:

On Friday, June 18, Rocky Hill resident Peter Gunning won $30,000 on “30X Cash 8th Edition” that was sold at Stew Leonard’s in Newintgon;

On Thursday, June 17, East Hartford resident Leonardo Neves won $25,000 on “CASHWORD 28” that was sold at Advanced Gas Co Inc. in Hartford;

On Thursday, June 17, Meriden resident Readie Dudley won $30,000 on “30X CASH 7th Edition” that was sold at the Shell gas station in Meriden;

On Wednesday, June 16, Hartford resident Juan Cruz Vega won $10,000 on “CASHWORD 10” that was sold at the Park Street Package Store in Hartford;

On Tuesday, June 15, Bridgeport resident Khalid Moreland won $40,000 on “Rubies” that was sold at the Bridgeport Minimart.

A complete list of CT Lottery winners from the past week can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.