Fairfield County Man To Appear On NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior'

A Fairfield County man will take center stage on national television as he debuts on “American Ninja Warrior” on NBC.

Ridgefield native will debut on the popular NBC program at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 7 to kick off Season 13 of “American Ninja Warrior,” which showcases some of the country’s most talented athletes.

The man, 33-year-old Zac Palazzo of Ridgefield, known locally as the “Zac of All Trades” carpenter, has trained for years at different gyms in Fairfield County and ramped up his efforts at various ninja gyms in advance of his American Ninja Warrior debut.

A self-proclaimed “super dad,” Palazzo released his nomination video for the show, which showcases his athleticism, shows him juggling fire, skydiving, and training for the event at multiple area gyms.

“One of the biggest reasons I’m here on this season to hit that buzzer is for a good friend of mine, Junior, AKA ‘Survivor Ninja,’” Palazzo said in his submission video. “He recently passed away so I’m here to press that button for him and his kids. Junior this one is for you.

“I’m here for that next generation to get outside, be active, do things, get out of those TV screens unless you’re watching ‘American Ninja Warrior,” then I approve.

