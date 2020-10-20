Fairfield County Locales, New Haven Among Top 10 US Cities For Locally Owned Restaurants

Communities in Connecticut were three of 10 towns and cities highlighted by Rent.com for having the highest rate of locally-owned restaurants.

Ranking third on the list, 92.5 percent of restaurants in Bridgeport are reportedly locally owned and not affiliated with chains. The city has 24.93 non-chain restaurants per 100,000 residents, and 7.45 locally-owned restaurants per square mile.

Of restaurants in Stamford, fourth in the site's rankings, 91.7 percent are locally-owned. The city has 28.23 non-chain restaurants per 10,000 residents, and 19.88 non-chain restaurants per square mile.

In eighth place, New Haven has just over 30 restaurants per every 10,000 residents and 13.66 non-chain restaurants per square mile. Just over 90 percent of its eateries are locally owned.

Click here for the site's ranked list of communities with high rates of locally owned restaurants (as well as a list of communities with the most chain eateries).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.