Fairfield County Eatery Draws Praise For Wide Variety Of Thai, Vietnamese Fare

Christina Coulter
V Thai's beef pho
V Thai's beef pho Photo Credit: Joseph P. on Yelp

A Fairfield County Thai restaurant, nondescriptly tucked into the corner of a strip mall, has accrued a slew of positive Yelp reviews for its Thai and Vietnamese fare, particularly its pho and drunken noodles. 

Isabel T. from New York City wrote that she had eaten the best peanut curry of her life at V Thai in Danbury, served with shrimp and pineapples. 

"I was pleasantly surprised as it was just the right blend of peanuts and shrimp with a touch of thai basil added to it," she wrote. "Exceptional dish."

V Thai serves Vietnamese barbecue, plated on a choice of rice or vermicelli noodles, and a long list of pho offerings including a specialty option with beef brisket, thick noodles, tomatoes and peanuts. 

"The pho I had was perfect in every respect," wrote reviewer Joseph P., also of New York City. "Price was very reasonable, especially with the lunch discount. The owner is Vietnamese and an absolutely wonderful person, very congenial and easy to converse with."

