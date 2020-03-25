Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: CT COVID-19 Cases Hit 875, With 19 Fatalities
Lifestyle

Details Emerge On How Party In NYC Metro Area COVID-19 Hotspot Became 'Super Spreader'

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Westport officials hold a press conference earlier this month to discuss the potential exposure of around 50 people to COVID-19 at a party in town.
Westport officials hold a press conference earlier this month to discuss the potential exposure of around 50 people to COVID-19 at a party in town. Photo Credit: Town of Westport Facebook

A lavish birthday party with about 50 people at a home in Fairfield County ended up sparking numerous cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after a guest from out the country was found to be carrying the virus.

Before the Thursday, March 4, gathering, there were zero cases of COVID-19 in Westport.

On Wednesday, March 25, there are 87 cases of the virus in Westport and seven in Weston with more than half of the partygoers infected.

The number and the party are a classic example of how a pandemic can spread and multiply in a second with a brief hello, according to a lengthy New York Times investigation of the party.

Rumors have spread rapidly online with some saying more than 100 people attended the party instead of the stated 40 or 50.

Westport/Weston Director of Health Mark Cooper said the town may be one of the first to see the virus slow after being "hit" first.

"Being ‘hit’ first, we may be first to see the virus start to slow its spread, so long as people self-isolate and socially distance themselves from others. Only time will tell," Cooper said.

The Westport celebration “may be an example of the kind of thing we call a super-spreading event,” William Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at Harvard told The New York Times .

“Some of the early cases in Northern Italy were associated with small towns, and people thought, ‘Oh, it’s just in the small towns.’ But then you suddenly find cases emerging from Milan Fashion Week and spreading internationally,” Dr. Hanage told the Times. “Everywhere you think the virus is, it’s ahead of you."

Of note, the original infected person at the party is said to be doing well and recovered.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.