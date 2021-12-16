CT Woman Wins $100K In Lottery

A winning $100,000 CT Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at a Connecticut convenience store has been cashed in by one lucky player.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, New Haven County resident Vanessa Christopher, of Ansonia, cashed in a winning $100,000 "Winter Ice Multiplier" scratch-off ticket that was sold at the Branford Quick Mart on East Main Street.

Later that day, two other CT Lottery players cashed in tickets worth more than $40,000.

In Hartford County, Southington resident Gerald Dandrow cashed in a "PLAY4 NIGHT" ticket worth $40,416 that was sold at the Southington Mobil Station on Queen Street.

That same day, a winning $50,000 "5X the Money 14th Edition" ticket sold at the Colchester Henny Penny on Middletown Road in New London County was cashed in by Moodus resident Sandford Snow, Jr., of Middlesex County.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only ones to get lucky. Other recent winners of prizes reaching five digits, according to CT Lotto include:

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Middletown resident Paul Maturo won $12,708 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Hnz Petro Plus in Middletown;

On Dec. 15, Milford resident Vipulkumar Gandhi won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Food Fare in Milford;

On Dec. 15, Norwalk resident Rene Lemus won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Deflorio's Wash N Dry & Variety in Norwalk;

On Dec. 15, Stratford resident Nikia Sims won $12,708 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Shell Food Mart in Stratford;

On Dec. 15, West Haven resident Alfred Brillante won $17,708 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Liquor King in West Haven;

On Dec. 15, Waterbury resident Philomena Marotte won $25,000 playing "Winter Ice Multiplier" on a ticket sold at the Dairy Mart in Waterbury;

On Dec. 15, Middletown resident Diane Mendez won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Stop & Go Food Mart in Middletown;

On Dec. 15, Columbia, South Carolina resident Charles McIntosh won $12,708 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Waterbury;

On Dec. 15, Manchester resident Joseph Norville won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Safo's Enterprises in Manchester;

On Dec. 15, Bridgeport resident Nathaniel White won $15,416 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Maham Inc. in Bridgeport;

On Dec. 15, Windsor resident Aleck Gladney won $12,708 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Deerfield Package in Windsor;

On Thursday, Dec. 16, Derby resident Richard Rolleri won $20,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Font's Discount Liquor in Derby.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

