CT Liquor Store Sells Winning $825,000 Lotto Ticket

A Connecticut customer cashed in a CT Lottery ticket worth nearly a million dollars that was sold at an area liquor store.

On Monday, July 26, a Waterbury resident cashed in a "Millionaire" ticket worth $825,000 that was sold at International Wine & Liquor in Middlebury earlier this month.

CT Lottery did not disclose the winner's name.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

The Waterbury resident wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Friday, July 23, New Haven resident Evan Galvin won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Express Food Mart #A-1 in New Haven;

On Friday, July 23, West Hartford resident Glen Bent won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at On The Go Valero in West Hartford;

On July 26, Old Greenwich resident Sheldon Abbett won $10,001 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Greenwich Convenience Mart in Riverside;

On July 26, Canton resident John Stanwood won $10,000 playing "$100,000 CASHWORD 10" on a ticket sold at Marandino Spirits in New Hartford;

On July 26, East Haven resident Timothy Maia won $10,007 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Milldale Quick Mart in Milldale;

On July 26, Greenwich resident Albino Pirri won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Bull's Head Cigar in Stamford;

On July 26, Norwalk resident Michael Renzulli won $10,012 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Country Convenience in Norwalk;

On July 26, Glastonbury resident Jared Avery won $15,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Forest Wine & Liquor in Manchester;

On July 26, East Haven resident Tai Griffin won $45,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Shell Food Mart in New Haven;

On Tuesday, July 27, Danbury resident Raquel Rodriguez won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Bethel Shell.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.