Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Date Set For Expected Start Of CT Reopening Phase 2
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Nurse In Fairfield County Featured As Jimmy Kimmel's Healthcare Hero Of Week

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
During the quarantine, we’re paying tribute to those who are on the frontline of the crisis. Tonight’s#HealthCareHero is wellness nurse Samantha Brown who works at an assisted living facility in Connecticut.
During the quarantine, we’re paying tribute to those who are on the frontline of the crisis. Tonight’s#HealthCareHero is wellness nurse Samantha Brown who works at an assisted living facility in Connecticut. Video Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Now the whole world knows nurse Samantha Brown is a hero.

Litchfield County resident Brown, of New Milford, who works as a wellness nurse in Fairfield County at Maplewood at Newtown was celebrated on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” as his part of his #HealthCareHero campaign.

When asked what keeps her going, Brown said that “it’s just something that we do,” while noting that her 100 patients have been unable to allow visitors, though they’ve used technology to help them connect with family.

“What really keeps us going is we’re a great team, all my co-workers, superiors, you know, we’re in it together,” Brown said. “We always have each others’ backs, and we really love these residents, and these residents are our families.”

Kimmel said Brown was tracked down after her sister posted a drawing of her on social media. During the visit, Brown was also surprised on the call by singer Adam Levine, who she is a fan of.

“I miss you on the voice,” she said laughing. “I miss watching you and Blake Shelton.”

Before the call ended, Kimmel had one more surprise up his sleeve, awarding Brown $10,000 and giving gift cards for food deliveries in each of Brown’s co-workers in her department at Maplewood at Newtown.

The complete clip from the show can be seen above.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.