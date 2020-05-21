COVID-19: Nurse In Fairfield County Featured As Jimmy Kimmel's Healthcare Hero Of Week

Now the whole world knows nurse Samantha Brown is a hero.

Litchfield County resident Brown, of New Milford, who works as a wellness nurse in Fairfield County at Maplewood at Newtown was celebrated on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” as his part of his #HealthCareHero campaign.

When asked what keeps her going, Brown said that “it’s just something that we do,” while noting that her 100 patients have been unable to allow visitors, though they’ve used technology to help them connect with family.

“What really keeps us going is we’re a great team, all my co-workers, superiors, you know, we’re in it together,” Brown said. “We always have each others’ backs, and we really love these residents, and these residents are our families.”

Kimmel said Brown was tracked down after her sister posted a drawing of her on social media. During the visit, Brown was also surprised on the call by singer Adam Levine, who she is a fan of.

“I miss you on the voice,” she said laughing. “I miss watching you and Blake Shelton.”

Before the call ended, Kimmel had one more surprise up his sleeve, awarding Brown $10,000 and giving gift cards for food deliveries in each of Brown’s co-workers in her department at Maplewood at Newtown.

The complete clip from the show can be seen above.

