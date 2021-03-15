COVID-19: Here's When 100 Percent Capacity Dining Starts In Connecticut

Connecticut restaurants are gearing up for a potential rush as the state plans to roll back another COVID-19 restriction and allow full dining rooms.

On Friday, March 19, restaurants in Connecticut have been given the green light to expand back to 100 percent capacity, though certain virus-related restrictions will remain in place.

Nearly a year after indoor dining was shuttered due to the pandemic, the capacity restrictions will be released, though parties will be limited to eight patrons, who will be socially distanced from other tables.

Restaurants must close by 11 p.m., and facial coverings will be required when diners are not eating. Employees will also be tasked with continuing to frequently sanitize restaurants, and plexiglass barriers are still required.

“While it is encouraging to see the number of cases in our state gradually going down and people getting vaccinated at rates that are among the highest in the nation, we need to continue taking this virus seriously to mitigate its spread as much as possible,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said.

“Please continue to wear face coverings in public and when around other people outside of your households, maintain social distancing, and keep washing your hands and cleaning surfaces,” he added. “Connecticut has made tremendous strides to combat this pandemic, and we don’t want to lose the progress that we’ve made.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.