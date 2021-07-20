Connecticut Locale Ranks Among Top 15 Small Towns To Visit In US, Smithsonian Says

A local locale has been highlighted by Smithsonian Magazine as one the best small towns to visit this summer.

The magazine included the Town of Litchfield in Litchfield County, Connecticut in the list of 15 towns.

The town has historic sites to visit, such as the United States' first law school. The town's history can be further explored in the Litchfield History Museum.

The magazine also highlighted the many antique stores, clothing stores, and restaurants the downtown area has.

Some local eateries featured include The Market Place Tavern and The Village Restaurant. The town's Arethusa Farm also serves ice cream at a number of storefronts in the area.

The Smithsonian said travelers looking for a weekend getaway can stay in the Litchfield Inn which "provides a mix of luxury and themed rooms."

