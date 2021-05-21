Bailey's Backyard Offers True Farm-To-Table Fare

For foodies looking for that true farm-to-table restaurant, Bailey's in Fairfield County is the real deal.

Bailey Backyard, located in Ridgefield since 1999, is known for its use of meat and poultry from neighboring North Salem in Northern Westchester, as well as Ridgefield and Wilton, and its produce from neighboring farms.

Seafood, of course, is from the waters off of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and the Chesapeake Bay.

The menu at the laid-back, but polished restaurant features a wide array of selections that range from a funky and yummy short rib grilled cheese sandwich to coal-fired pizzas and elegant brined Berkshire pork chops to a plethora of seafood dishes. Oh, and homemade cornbread with molasses sauce.

The cornbread. Yelp

Yelpers can't seem to give enough five-star reviews to the restaurant.

"Fabulous food. Gourmet! Creative!," said one Yelper.

"We loved this farm-to-table restaurant. the spring potato salad was so unique and delicious. the Rose sangria was very tasty too," another said. "The Reuben sandwich & pulled pork grilled cheese was fantastic as well. I would highly recommend it."

A pork belly taco. Yelp

While another commented: "This place was absolutely lovely and the food was flavorful. I made reservations to dine outside and I suggest making a reservation if you're coming on a weekend."

Brunch is also served on weekends.

Roasted chicken. Yelp

Prices are moderate. Very COVID-19 compliant, outdoor seating, kid-friendly.

The restaurant is located at 23 Bailey Ave., Ridgefield.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.