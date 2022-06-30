'A Little Hidden Gem': New Brookfield Restaurant Off To Strong Start

Mexican food lovers in Fairfield County have a new hot spot that is serving up some awesome street tacos and stiff margaritas, according to online reviewers.

Opened for only five weeks, El Mexicano Tacos and Cantina, in Brookfield is quickly becoming a favorite with foodies and Mexican food fans in the area.

Kind of small and unassuming, most diners might make the mistake of walking by, but a stop is worth your time and money at this hidden gem.

"This place is fantastic. A little hidden gem in Brookfield," said William S. on Yelp. "Tacos are small but absolutely delicious. Have gotten food here multiple times and never had a bad meal. Servers are friendly and the margaritas are good."

The restaurant uses only the freshest ingredients in all of its dishes and source fresh ingredients from local farmers' markets.

A quick look at Yelp and you can see that the street tacos, salsa, and drinks are the top favorites of the small restaurant.

"This place is absolutely delicious- tacos reminiscent of Bar Taco but better- they're small bites so you can order a bunch! Amazing margaritas too!," said S.C.

The menu features a host of appetizers including empanadas, which are a favorite, as well as numerous types of street tacos featuring various meats (think pork belly, yum), fresh fish, and chicken. There are also plenty of salads to choose from as well as quesadillas.

Note: Street tacos -- which are only $2.75 to $3 -- are small so you will want to order a bunch.

Prices are low to moderate and worth the price.

Service is fast and friendly.

So if you are ready for a true Mexican dinner and you are near Brookfield, check it out.

The restaurant is located at 483 Federal Road. To order, call (203) 546-8611.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.