$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

It wasn’t the first-place prize worth $700 million, but a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Connecticut that will net a lotto player with a cool $50,000.

Following more than three dozen Powerball drawings without a winner, a ticket matched all six numbers during the latest to claim the $699.8 million that was sold out of Morro Bay in California.

The winning numbers on the latest Powerball drawing were 12-22-54-66-69 with a Powerball of 15. The Power Play was a 2X.

The $699.8 million prize is if the winner chooses the annuity option, which will be paid over 29 years. If the winner opts for cash it will be nearly $500 million.

Five other tickets matched all five but missed the Powerball for $1 million prizes.

In Connecticut, the biggest prize claimed was for $50,000, while 19 others won $200. In total, 28,888 winning tickets were sold statewide in the latest Powerball drawing, with prizes ranging from $4 to the big $50,000 winner.

