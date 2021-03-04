Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Brookfield Daily Voice

23-Year-Old Fairfield County Twin Brothers Release First Music Video

Kathy Reakes
MC4D and Charlie Miller. Photo Credit: Stacey Udell Public Relations
Two Fairfield County twin brothers have released their new music video. Video produced by Global Extreme.
Two Fairfield County twin brothers have released their new music video. Video produced by Global Extreme. Video Credit: MC4D

Two Fairfield County brothers who formed the fast-growing MC4D and Charlie Miller electric music group have released their first music video.

Darien natives Matt and Chris Drake, 23-year-old identical twins, released the video at noon on Thursday, March 4 to highlight their work from the past two years.

While Matt and Chris are recent college grads from Duke and Dartmouth universities, respectively, the brothers worked collaboratively despite their distance apart, and have used it to their advantage to grow their music, said Stacey Udell, public relations spokesperson.

Since the creation of MC4D in 2018, the brothers have released official remixes for Justin Caruso, Frank Walker, Ryan Riback, NEIKED, FRND, Youngr, Wrabel, Tep No, Jocelyn Alice, and Anna Clendening among others, with labels like Sony, Warner, Universal, and Ultra.

MC4D, and emerging singer-songwriter Charlie Miller, release their new electric single “Will You Love Me” on Proximity. The high-energy production features an upbeat love song paralleled with a driving, dark bassline. 

The lyrics of the new single highlight the struggles of starting a relationship and trying to understand the other person’s intentions and commitment.

The two began their music careers playing the piano when they were 7 or 8. In middle school, they discovered the garage band sound and started experimenting with music production, but it wasn't until high school they became involved in dance music.

Since then, the twins have been busy getting an education while at the same time making music together via long distance. 

