$2 Million CT Lottery Ticket Sold At Area Store

A Connecticut customer cashed in a CT Lottery Powerball ticket worth two million dollars that was recently sold at an area store.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, a New Haven County resident cashed in a "Powerball" ticket worth $2 million that was sold at the Bank Street Grand News on Bridge Street in Naugatuck.

CT Lottery did not disclose the winner's name, but revealed the person lives in Naugatuck.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

The Naugatuck resident wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Aug. 19, Somerset, New Jersey, resident Roberto Pagan won $10,000 playing "MEGA MILLIONS" on a ticket sold at Fast Freddie's in Danbury;

On Aug. 19, Bethel, resident George Pagan, Jr. won $10,000 playing "MEGA MILLIONS" on a ticket sold at Fast Freddie's in Danbury;

On Aug. 19, New Haven resident Gary Robinson won $100,000 playing "Pinball Wizard XXV" on a ticket sold at the S&S Minimart in West Haven;

On Aug. 19, Bristol resident Odin Delosreyes won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Main Street Convenience in Southbury;

On Aug. 19, Stamford resident Dedrick Evans won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at BMK Petroleum in Stamford;

On Friday, Aug. 20, Norwalk resident Monique Guilford won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at 5-O-Food Store & Deli in Fairfield;

On Friday, Aug. 20, Hartford resident Kaseem Robinson won $15,000 playing "$PLAY4NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Liquor Outlet in Hartford;

On Monday, Aug. 23, Wallingford resident Jorge Luis Chilel Ramirez won $10,000 playing "30X CASH 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Kb Bazaar in New Haven;

On Monday, Aug. 23, Bridgeport resident Kenneth Bradley won $107,107 playing "$5 MONEY VAULT PROGRESSIVE" on a ticket sold at the West Side Convenience Store in New Britain;

A $1,225,813 winning "LOTTO!" ticket was sold to a Guilford resident at The Liquor Mart in Wallingford;

On Monday, Aug. 23, New London resident Elanes Duperval won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shoprite of New London;

On Monday, Aug. 23, Wilton resident Krzysztof Wolpiuk won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Pvc Gulf in Wilton;

On Monday, Aug. 23, Suffield resident Brian Kruczek won $10,000 playing "Win Up To $10,000 A Month For Life" on a ticket sold at the Suffield Cordial Shoppe in Suffield.

On Monday, Aug. 23, Hartford resident Carmen Rodriguez won $45,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Broad Street Mart in Hartford;

On Monday, Aug. 23, Hamden resident Ronald Saint Hilaire won $12,500 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Hamden Mart in Hamden.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

