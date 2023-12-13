Know Them? Women Wanted For Vehicle Break-Ins, Trying To Cash Stolen Checks In Brookfield

According to state police, the duo allegedly broke into several vehicles in both the Litchfield County towns of Washington and Roxbury and the Fairfield County town of Brookfield on Monday, Dec. 4, the Washington Resident Trooper Office announced on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The suspects were then seen at an unnamed bank in the Hartford County town of Canton, where they attempted to cash stolen checks. Surveillance images of the duo captured by the bank were released on social media by the department.

The suspects' vehicle is believed to be a white GMC Terrain with a rear tinted license plate cover, police said.

All information given to police regarding the duo will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brookfield and receive free news updates.