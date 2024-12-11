Jason Paul Maisonave, of New Milford, was arrested and faces multiple charges stemming from the incident just before noon on Friday, Dec. 7, on Route 7 in Brookfield, according to Connecticut State Police.

The victim told police he was changing lanes near Exit 11 when a blue BMW accelerated to block him from merging. The BMW driver then cut in front of the man’s car and slammed on the brakes, causing the victim to swerve into the right lane to avoid a collision. Maisonave then sideswiped the victim's car, police said, before spinning into the grassy median, regaining control, and ramming the victim’s car again.

After both vehicles stopped, police said, Maisonave exited his car, approached the victim, punched him in the face, and smashed his cell phone on the ground. Witnesses reported that Maisonave then sped away, kicking up dirt and debris as he re-entered the highway.

Witnesses provided police with Maisonave’s license plate number, leading troopers to his New Milford home, where he was arrested.

The 78-year-old man declined any medical treatment.

Maisonave faces the following charges:

Reckless driving

Evading responsibility with physical injury

Failure to drive on the right side of the roadway

Improper acceleration while being passed

Failure to drive in the proper lane

Criminal mischief, first degree

Third-degree assault of an elderly victim

Reckless endangerment, second degree

Police released him after he posted a $100,000 bond, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brookfield and receive free news updates.