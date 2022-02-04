Popular Family-Run Pizzeria Opens New CT Location

A popular Connecticut eatery has opened a new location for slices and takeout of what many call some of the best pizza in the state.

Zuppardi’s Apizza, located on Union Avenue in West Haven, has opened the new store at 58 Beaver St. in Ansonia.

It officially opened for business on Wednesday, Feb. 2 to much fanfare with a ribbon-cutting and speeches.

The Ansonia location’s owner, Jimmy Ormrod, whose mother Lori Pearce Zuppardi and Aunt Cheryl Pearce Zuppardi, co-own the West Haven Zuppardi’s, said on Facebook they were "very excited for this newest adventure."

Open since 1934, in what began as a bread shop that morphed into a pizza restaurant, the original Zuppardi's became known across the state for its sausage and for their pizzas thanks to word-of-mouth and good press.

So it only made sense to open a satellite store, or two, (they already have pizza trucks) so the Ansonia store was born.

The menu at the new shop includes whole made-to-order pizzas, as well as specialty pies, slices, salads, meatball and sausage subs, soups, and more.

The new shop has been so busy during its first week that they have had to limit their hours for the remainder of the weekend (2/4-2/6), to 5 p.m.

"We are overwhelmed by the support of our customers, and we appreciate your support and patience throughout this process," the owners said on Facebook. "We assure everyone we will work tirelessly to become efficient and consistent as we settle into our new home in Ansonia!"

In the future, the Ansonia Zuppardi’s will be open for takeout from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Pizza slices will be available until 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For takeout, call: 203−751−9006.

