Popular Diner In Fairfield County Closes Permanently

For more than 25 years, the Bull’s Head Diner has been a staple, serving popular sandwiches and dishes to foodies from throughout Fairfield County.

Now, after battling through the pandemic and losing their lease, the owners of the Stamford eatery have been forced to unexpectedly close their doors for good, they announced this week.

A sign on the door was posted that informed customers of the closure, and it was made official in a Facebook post on the diner’s page.

“Our customers are at the heart of what we do. Without you, we would have never existed. It will always be a pleasure to have served you. Thank you for coming for the last 25 years,” they posted online.

“We closed yesterday due to the loss of our lease but will carry the memory of our time with you in our hearts.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.