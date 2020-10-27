Ethiopian Restaurant In Fairfield County Named Among 100 Best In U.S.

A Fairfield County Ethiopian restaurant was named among the best in America.

Yelp's 100-restaurant rundown includes Stamford's Teff Eritrean & Ethiopian Cuisine, at No. 23.

The unique dining experience is colorful and fosters friendship. Just be sure to wash your hands before ripping off a piece of the bread and using it as a utensil to scoop up the sauces and stews.

Teff is family-owned, gluten-free and vegan-friendly, its website says. It is open for takeout and delivery Sunday through Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chef Hadas and her husband moved to Stamford from Ethiopia in the mid-1980s. She has been serving traditional Eritrean and Ethiopian plates since the restaurant opened in July 2015.

"Teff Stamford's interior reflects aspects of the land of Eritrea and Ethiopia," its website says.

"With sandy-like floors and wood paneling reflecting the beautiful green landscape of Eritrea and Ethiopia, the walls are adorned with photographs counteracting 'stereotypes' of East Africa as well as items traditional to the culture.

"Our small, intimate space is ideal to our vision of having all of our diners feel as though they are dining in Chef Hadas & the Mekonen-Mengesha home."

Teff Eritrean & Ethiopian Cuisine, 113 W. Main St., Stamford.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.