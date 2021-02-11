Disney Pulls Plug On Fairfield County-Based Studio Known For 'Ice Age' Films

The Fairfield County-based animation studio that made its name for helping develop family-friendly films such as “Ice Age” is being shut down by the Walt Disney Company.

Disney announced this week that it would be closing Blue Sky Studios in Greenwich after the company inherited it through its acquisition of 20th Century Fox two years ago.

Blue Sky is largely credited for its work in the “Ice Age” franchise, as well as the Dr. Seuss adaptation of “Horton Hears a Who,” “Rio,” “The Peanuts Movie,” and more recently, “Spies in Disguise.”

According to reports, approximately 450 employees at Blue Sky could lose their jobs, with some likely to head to other Disney studios. The closure is scheduled for April this year.

It is believed that the closure was due in part to Disney having a surplus of animation studios and the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the closure of theaters across the world.

Following the announcement of the closure of the studio, Disney also said that it is canceling “Nimona,” a Blue Sky science fiction film that has been in the works for nearly a year.

A Disney spokesperson said that “given the current economic realities, after much consideration and evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to close filmmaking operations at Blue Sky Studios.”

