COVID-19: Select CT Stop & Shop Pharmacies Now Offering Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Select Stop & Shop locations across Connecticut are now offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals age 45 and older.

Those interested in scheduling a vaccine must schedule an appointment on Stop & Shop's website and are urged to not call or visit the store to request an appointment.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at one of Stop & Shop’s participating pharmacies, please visit stopandshop.com.

