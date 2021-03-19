Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: Select CT Stop & Shop Pharmacies Now Offering Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Daily Voice
Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner, Deidre Gifford (left, seated), and Deputy Commissioner, Heather Aaron (right, seated), received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from Stop & Shop pharmacists Laura McCabe(left, standing).
Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner, Deidre Gifford (left, seated), and Deputy Commissioner, Heather Aaron (right, seated), received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from Stop & Shop pharmacists Laura McCabe(left, standing). Photo Credit: Stop & Shop

Select Stop & Shop locations across Connecticut are now offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals age 45 and older.

Those interested in scheduling a vaccine must schedule an appointment on Stop & Shop's website and are urged to not call or visit the store to request an appointment. 

For more information or to schedule an appointment at one of Stop & Shop’s participating pharmacies, please visit stopandshop.com.

