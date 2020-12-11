Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Local Restaurant Ordered To Close For Two Weeks For Violating Pandemic Rules

El Mexicano has been closed since Wednesday, Dec. 2, for violating COVID-19 rules. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular local restaurant has been ordered to close for two weeks after receiving its second cease-and-desist order or violating COVID-19 regulations for bars and restaurants.

El Mexicano, located at 22 Wall St., in Norwalk, was closed on Wednesday, Dec. 2 for the second time for violating the sale of alcohol without selling food and for patrons not wearing face masks or social distancing, according to a Cease and Desist Order from the City of Norwalk.

The restaurant was first closed in August for failing to meet the requirements for bar seating and not having six feet of space between customers. 

Inspectors said at the time the restaurant was only serving chips to customers when they were ordering drinks, while state rules require that food must be served with alcohol.

"This closure followed previous verbal warnings and orders for violations of sector rules," said Josh Morgan, spokesman for the City of Norwalk. "They can reopen after the two week period. We will continue following up to ensure compliance with the state’s reopening guidelines and sector rules which are in place to help keep people safe." 

The restaurant is expected to reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 16, if approved. 

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the city reported 52 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 5,240.

