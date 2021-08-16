COVID-19: Live Nation To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test For Guests, Employees

Live Nation has announced a new policy requiring those attending events at its venues to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or to provide a negative test result.

Officials said the new policy will go into effect on Monday, Oct. 4, according to multiple reports.

The requirement applies to those attending the event, and those working at the event as well.

Live Nation said the policy will apply to locations where having this requirement is legal.

Live Nation manages and promotes ticket sales for live entertainment owns a number of venues across the country, including Connecticut venues such as the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.

The company's employees will also be required to be vaccinated by Monday, Oct. 4 to attend events or venues.

