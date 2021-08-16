Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fairfield County Man Arrested For Attempting To Entice Minor To Have Sex, Police Say
Business

COVID-19: Live Nation To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test For Guests, Employees

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut.
The Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Live Nation has announced a new policy requiring those attending events at its venues to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or to provide a negative test result.

Officials said the new policy will go into effect on Monday, Oct. 4, according to multiple reports.

The requirement applies to those attending the event, and those working at the event as well.

Live Nation said the policy will apply to locations where having this requirement is legal.

Live Nation manages and promotes ticket sales for live entertainment owns a number of venues across the country, including Connecticut venues such as the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. 

The company's employees will also be required to be vaccinated by Monday, Oct. 4 to attend events or venues.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.