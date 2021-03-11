COVID-19: CVS Health Adds 11 Vaccine Sites In Connecticut

With more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being distributed to states, CVS Health has announced it was adding 11 new vaccine sites across Connecticut.

Beginning on Sunday, March 14, 11 new CVS Pharmacy locations across Connecticut will join 15 others already doing so in the state, with booking for appointments becoming available as of Saturday, March 13.

Though the vaccine allocation is limited, CVS does not disclose which locations they are available. Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are currently in Fairfield, Hartford, New Haven, New London, and Windham counties, with more expected as the supply becomes more readily available.

“We don’t break out the addresses because locations and supply are limited, we want to prevent stores from being overwhelmed by those who may seek a vaccination without making an appointment,” a CVS representative said.

“Vaccinations will be by appointment-only and we want to encourage eligible patients to use our online scheduling tool to find a location that is convenient for them to access.”

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Connecticut will be available to those meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at (800) 746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President of CVS Health Neela Montgomery said.

“Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

