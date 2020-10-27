Connecticut Pharmacist's Additive-Free Pain Relief Line To Be Sold At Area CVS Stores

Topical pain relief products formulated in by Vernon Pharmacist Gene Gresh, containing natural ingredients like turmeric, arnica and devil's claw, will now be available at Farmington CVS locations.

Gresh, a functional medicine practitioner, said he started The Feel Good Lab to produce remedies without chemicals or useless fillers that he would feel confident recommending to his patients. None of Gresh's products contain parabens, petroleum, phthalates, alcohol or fragrances.

"In functional medicine, we believe in eliminating the things that are bad for you while providing the body with what it can use to be healthy," said Gresh of The Feel Good Lab product line. "So, that's exactly the approach I took when making our products."

The Feel Good Lab announced on Tuesday, Oct. 20 that two of their products would be sold at CVS stores in Connecticut, and at other locations that can be found using the company's store locator tool. The product can also be found at Target and Select Physical Therapy stores throughout the country.

Initially, Gresh operated out of his Pioneer Health Compounding storefront in Vernon. Along with two other University of Connecticut alums, CJ Forse and Kyle Fitzpatrick, Gresh's son Ryan worked to expand his father's business, which became The Feel Good Lab in 2017.

Each of Gresh's products has a money-back guarantee.

The company's Natural Pain Cream, which can be used for arthritis, consists of 30 ingredients, including

Arnica

Vitamin E

Magnesium

Aloe Vera

Boswellia

Yuca

Calendula

Yarrow

Skull Cap

Annato

Menthol

Turmeric

Their Sport Recovery Lotion, which contains many of the same ingredients, will also be available.

"When you use a pain relief product frequently, that's when it becomes essential that it does not contain anything that's bad for you," said CJ Forse, co-founder of The Feel Good Lab. "Healthy pain relievers that are also effective are very difficult for consumers to find today—that's why we're so excited to have our products readily available to the community via local CVS stores.”

