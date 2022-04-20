Contact Us
Business

Brookfield Restaurant Closes

Nicole Valinote
Frankies of Brookfield, located at 270 Federal Road in Brookfield.
The owners of a chain of restaurants known for their hot dogs have closed a location in Fairfield County.

Frankies of Brookfield permanently closed its doors on Friday, April 15.

"Thank You all for all of your support this week! We planned on Saturday April 16 as our final day for the Brookfield location," the owners said in a Facebook post on Friday. "But we were so busy this week that we have unfortunately ran out of enough of the menu and cannot remain open tomorrow."

The restaurant was located at 270 Federal Road in Brookfield.

The owners also operate other Frankies locations in Naugatuck, Waterbury, Plainville, and West Haven.

