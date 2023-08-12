Bobcat Spotted In Brookfield By Man Walking Dog

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 just north of I-84 in Brookfield, at the Happy Landings Protected Open Space on Whisconier Road. (Click on the second image above.)

The man, a Litchfield County resident who resides in New Milford, said he "came around a corner and the bobcat was about 20 yards ahead of me on the trail. He scampered away into the field."

"Anyone walking dogs there should definitely keep them on leash."

Officials advise residents to take the following precautions if they encounter a bobcat:

Keep as much distance as possible from the animal

Immediately protect children and pets

Back away from the bobcat slowly and deliberately

Avoid running away because that could trigger a pursuit response

If possible, spray the animal with water

When possible make a lot of noise (banging pans, for instance, or blowing an air horn)

