Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Mostly Cloudy 60°

SHARE

Woman Found Dying Near Her Baby In Bridgeport Was Shot; Partner Not Suspected: Report

Bridgeport police have released more information on the woman who was found dying on a city street while her 1-year-old baby sat nearby on a porch earlier this week. 

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Canva/MattGush
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Officers rushed to the 200 block of Black Rock Avenue after a report of a baby left on a porch. They found 24-year-old Evelyn Rayo-Mairena unresponsive in the road. Authorities said Friday, Oct. 24, that she was fatally shot in the head and neck. 

Medics took her to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where she died. The baby, who appeared unhurt, went to Bridgeport Hospital to be checked and was reunited with family through the state Department of Children and Families, police said.

Detective Jeffrey A. Holtz told the CT Post that Rayo-Mairena's longtime partner, Deglis Perez, is not a suspect or person of interest in the case. He was out of town at the time of the killing. 

Holtz told the outlet in an email that “domestic violence as a motive is a possibility." No arrests have been announced as of Friday evening. 

Police ask anyone with information to call Homicide Detective Elizabeth Santora at 203-581-5291.

to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE